Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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Atlantic Beach King Mackerel Tournament

Atlantic Beach King Mackerel Tournament

The Atlantic Beach King Mackerel Fishing Tournament is more than just a fishing competition – it’s a coastal celebration packed with excitement for anglers, families and visitors alike! Whether you’re a seasoned King Mackerel fisherman or simply looking for a fun day by the water, this exciting three-week tournament delivers competition, community and unforgettable Crystal Coast memories. Participants will have multiple opportunities to reel in the big one while enjoying the thrill of tournament fishing.

chasin tails outdoors
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Oct 31, 2026.
chasin tails outdoors
709 Atlantic Beach Causeway
Atlantic Beach, North Carolina 28512
reneabaker1@gmail.com
https://abkingmack.com/