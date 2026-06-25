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Art in the Enviornment

Art in the Enviornment

Through murals, public art, and community-engaged design, artist Georgie Nakima explores how art can deepen our relationship to the environments we inhabit seeking to create spaces of reflection, connection and belonging. This presentation will examine how natural ecosystems, local histories, cultural traditions, and community stories influence the creation of public artwork.

Georgie Nakima, a multidisciplinary artist, is a native New Bernian now based in Charlotte, NC. Georgie has completed more than 70 public art projects across the United States, including the World Trade Center, the City of Boston, and the City of Raleigh, to name a few. Downtown New Bern proudly boasts two Georgie Nakima murals, one on Broad Street titled, "It Takes a Village" and another on South Front Street titled "Hate Cannot Drive Out Hate, Only Love Can".
This presentation is open to the public
Join CNC and Georgie, Tuesday, July 7 @ 6:30 P.M. at UUFNB, 308 Meadows Street, New Bern - or Join on Zoom - link on FB page and Website

Carolina Nature Coalition @ Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of New Bern
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 7 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Carolina Nature Coalition
carolinanaturecoalitionnewbern@gmail.com
https://www.carolinanaturecoalition.org
Carolina Nature Coalition @ Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of New Bern
308 Meadows Street
New Bern, North Carolina 28562
(252) 497-2875
csnzvely@uuma.org