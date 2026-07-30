Warm up your winter at Atlantic Beach's Annual Smoke on the Water Bonfire on Wednesday, December 30, beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the Circle. Gather around a roaring bonfire on the beach, enjoy live music by Robert McDuffy, and sip your favorite warm drink from Travelin' Tom's Coffee Truck. Bring your family and friends for an unforgettable evening filled with great music, cozy beach vibes, and the perfect way to celebrate the holiday season on the Crystal Coast.