Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Annual Smoke on the Water Bonfire

Annual Smoke on the Water Bonfire

Warm up your winter at Atlantic Beach's Annual Smoke on the Water Bonfire on Wednesday, December 30, beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the Circle. Gather around a roaring bonfire on the beach, enjoy live music by Robert McDuffy, and sip your favorite warm drink from Travelin' Tom's Coffee Truck. Bring your family and friends for an unforgettable evening filled with great music, cozy beach vibes, and the perfect way to celebrate the holiday season on the Crystal Coast.

Atlantic Beach Circle
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 30 Dec 2026
Atlantic Beach Circle
115 Atlantic Blvd
Atlantic Beach, North Carolina 28512
events@atlanticbeach-nc.com
http://atlanticbeach-nc.com/events/abbmf/#:~:text=115%20Atlantic%20Blvd%2C%20Atlantic%20Beach,p.m.%20Gary%20Lowder%20%26%20Smokin'%20Hot