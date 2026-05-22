Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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Annual Shredding Event

Annual Shredding Event

Safely shred your important papers and documents onsite! Drive through and let Rotarians unload your containers for shredding.
No limit to size or number of containers to be shredded. Paper clips are okay, but 3-ring binders cannot be shredded.

Former Pollock-Best Funeral Home
$10 per box/donation
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

New Bern Breakfast Rotary Club
252-670-1907
deedra.rotary7720@gmail.com
http://www.newbernrotary.org

Artist Group Info

deedra.rotary7720@gmail.com
Former Pollock-Best Funeral Home
2015 Neuse Blvd.
New Bern, North Carolina 28560