Annual Shredding Event
Annual Shredding Event
Safely shred your important papers and documents onsite! Drive through and let Rotarians unload your containers for shredding.
No limit to size or number of containers to be shredded. Paper clips are okay, but 3-ring binders cannot be shredded.
Former Pollock-Best Funeral Home
$10 per box/donation
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
New Bern Breakfast Rotary Club
252-670-1907
deedra.rotary7720@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
deedra.rotary7720@gmail.com
Former Pollock-Best Funeral Home
2015 Neuse Blvd.New Bern, North Carolina 28560