The 2026 Alive at Five Concert Series is the perfect way for families and friends to enjoy an evening of music, fun, and entertainment together. Grab your lawn chair, gather your crew, and get ready for an energetic lineup featuring beach music favorites, crowd pleasing party hits, and dance tunes that will have everyone on their feet. With a lively atmosphere, great music, and plenty of family friendly fun, Alive at Five is a Crystal Coast tradition you will not want to miss. Come ready to sing along, dance the night away, and make lasting memories.

Check the website for the full schedule of events.