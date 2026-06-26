Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

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Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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Alive at Five Concert Series

Alive at Five Concert Series

The 2026 Alive at Five Concert Series is the perfect way for families and friends to enjoy an evening of music, fun, and entertainment together. Grab your lawn chair, gather your crew, and get ready for an energetic lineup featuring beach music favorites, crowd pleasing party hits, and dance tunes that will have everyone on their feet. With a lively atmosphere, great music, and plenty of family friendly fun, Alive at Five is a Crystal Coast tradition you will not want to miss. Come ready to sing along, dance the night away, and make lasting memories.

Check the website for the full schedule of events.

jaycee Park
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM, every day through Oct 15, 2026.
jaycee Park
807 Shepard Street
Morehead City, North Carolina 28557
https://www.downtownmoreheadcity.com/calendar