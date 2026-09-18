African American Music Series featuring Sam Doresty

The African American Music Series celebrates the rich heritage of African American musicians with ties to Eastern North Carolina, with a special monthly guest artist. The music series is part of the African American Music Trails of Eastern North Carolina, a program of the African American Heritage Commission, and includes the counties of Edgecombe, Greene, Jones, Lenoir, Nash, Pitt, Wayne, and Wilson.

Join us for a FREE concert on the second Friday of the month featuring Sam Doresty on saxophone

Concert date is Friday, October 9 at 7:00pm

Event is free and seating is limited.

Thank you to our sponsors: The North Carolina Arts Council, the Greenville-Pitt County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Christie Martin & Randall Martoccia, and Dr. Yoshi Newman.