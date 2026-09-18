African American Music Series featuring Sam Doresty
African American Music Series featuring Sam Doresty
The African American Music Series celebrates the rich heritage of African American musicians with ties to Eastern North Carolina, with a special monthly guest artist. The music series is part of the African American Music Trails of Eastern North Carolina, a program of the African American Heritage Commission, and includes the counties of Edgecombe, Greene, Jones, Lenoir, Nash, Pitt, Wayne, and Wilson.
Join us for a FREE concert on the second Friday of the month featuring Sam Doresty on saxophone
Concert date is Friday, October 9 at 7:00pm
Event is free and seating is limited.
Thank you to our sponsors: The North Carolina Arts Council, the Greenville-Pitt County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Christie Martin & Randall Martoccia, and Dr. Yoshi Newman.