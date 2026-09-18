Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

African American Music Series featuring Sam Doresty

African American Music Series featuring Sam Doresty

The African American Music Series celebrates the rich heritage of African American musicians with ties to Eastern North Carolina, with a special monthly guest artist. The music series is part of the African American Music Trails of Eastern North Carolina, a program of the African American Heritage Commission, and includes the counties of Edgecombe, Greene, Jones, Lenoir, Nash, Pitt, Wayne, and Wilson.

Join us for a FREE concert on the second Friday of the month featuring Sam Doresty on saxophone
Concert date is Friday, October 9 at 7:00pm
Event is free and seating is limited.

Thank you to our sponsors: The North Carolina Arts Council, the Greenville-Pitt County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Christie Martin & Randall Martoccia, and Dr. Yoshi Newman.

Emerge Gallery & Art Center
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Emerge Gallery & Art Center
2525516947
info@emergegallery.com
www.emergegallery.com

Artist Group Info

Sam Doresty
sarah@pittcountyarts.org
Emerge Gallery & Art Center
404 Evans Street
Greenville, North Carolina 27858
2525516947
info@emergegallery.com
www.emergegallery.com