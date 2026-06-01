A Sunday Toast, A Cocktail Party in Celebration & Gratitude!

“A Sunday Toast” will be a warm and festive cocktail party celebrating the close of the Beaufort Historical Association’s beloved Old Homes Tour. This special, new event invites guests to raise a glass in honor of a successful weekend while recognizing the dedicated volunteers, docents, sponsors, staff and supporters who made it all possible. Guests will enjoy champagne, wine, light fare, a delightful selection of toasts – both spoken and served, and live music by Justin Castellano, as the community and BHA come together in appreciation and celebration!

Sponsored by: TBA

Complimentary admission is extended to Old Home Tour homeowners and docents listed on the OHT volunteer roster. Guest tickets are available for $20.00* (+tax = $21.35*).

*This is a fundraising event. Tickets are considered a donation in support of the Beaufort Historical Association and are non-refundable. Outdoor events are subject to cancellation in the event of severe weather conditions. Thank you for your support!