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Public Radio East
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New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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A Sunday Toast, A Cocktail Party in Celebration & Gratitude!

A Sunday Toast, A Cocktail Party in Celebration & Gratitude!

“A Sunday Toast” will be a warm and festive cocktail party celebrating the close of the Beaufort Historical Association’s beloved Old Homes Tour. This special, new event invites guests to raise a glass in honor of a successful weekend while recognizing the dedicated volunteers, docents, sponsors, staff and supporters who made it all possible. Guests will enjoy champagne, wine, light fare, a delightful selection of toasts – both spoken and served, and live music by Justin Castellano, as the community and BHA come together in appreciation and celebration!

Sponsored by: TBA

Complimentary admission is extended to Old Home Tour homeowners and docents listed on the OHT volunteer roster. Guest tickets are available for $20.00* (+tax = $21.35*).

*This is a fundraising event. Tickets are considered a donation in support of the Beaufort Historical Association and are non-refundable. Outdoor events are subject to cancellation in the event of severe weather conditions. Thank you for your support!

Beaufort Historic Site
$20
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 28 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Beaufort Historical Association
2527285225
pr@beauforthistoricsite.org
www.beauforthistoricsite.org
Beaufort Historic Site
130 Turner Street
Beaufort, North Carolina 28516
2527285225
pr@beauforthistoricsite.org
http://www.beauforthistoricsite.org