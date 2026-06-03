A Storm Coming, Book Talk by Chuck Locklear

Author Chuck Locklear will be hosting a talk at Joyner Library about his new novel "A Storm Coming," which is set in coastal North Carolina during the Tuscarora War. He did research in Joyner Library's Special Collections while writing the book and, as part of his talk, he will discuss how the musket firing lock from the Croatan Archaeological Site Collection inspired his writing.

The historical fiction novel tells the story of a young Tuscarora woman, Runehu'hu, and of survival of the Tuscarora people of North Carolina. This is a story about forbidden love, survival and redemption.