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A Storm Coming, Book Talk by Chuck Locklear

A Storm Coming, Book Talk by Chuck Locklear

Author Chuck Locklear will be hosting a talk at Joyner Library about his new novel "A Storm Coming," which is set in coastal North Carolina during the Tuscarora War. He did research in Joyner Library's Special Collections while writing the book and, as part of his talk, he will discuss how the musket firing lock from the Croatan Archaeological Site Collection inspired his writing.

The historical fiction novel tells the story of a young Tuscarora woman, Runehu'hu, and of survival of the Tuscarora people of North Carolina. This is a story about forbidden love, survival and redemption.

Joyner Library at East Carolina University
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Wed, 24 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Joyner Library, East Carolina University
fitzdanielsc16@ecu.edu

Artist Group Info

Chuck Locklear
locklear.chuck@gmail.com
https://locklearchuck.com/
Joyner Library at East Carolina University
1000 E. Fifth St.
Greenville, North Carolina 27858
2523280287
fitzdanielsc16@ecu.edu
https://library.ecu.edu/giving/friends/