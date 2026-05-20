A Midsummer Night Cabaret at MAC
A Midsummer Night Cabaret at MAC
This magical, musical event features some of your favorite show tunes. Performers Ellie Jones, Sophie Knott, Tim Messina, Lisa Murray, Jacob Sanders, and Michael Vetrano, along with Angela Davis on piano, will delight audiences with fabulous songs from Broadway!
Friday, July 24 @ 7:30 PM
Saturday, July 25 @ 7:30 PM
Sunday, July 26 @ 2:00 PM
Come join us in celebrating songs on the solstice!!!
All tickets $15.
Magnolia Arts Center
All tickets $10
07:30 PM - 04:00 PM, every day through Jul 26, 2026.
Event Supported By
Magnolia Arts Center
(888) 622-3868
info@magnoliaartscenter.com
Artist Group Info
kturnage46@yahoo.com
Magnolia Arts Center
1703 East 14th StreetGreenville, North Carolina 27858
(888)622-3868
info@magnoliaartscenter.com