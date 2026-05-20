A Midsummer Night Cabaret at MAC

This magical, musical event features some of your favorite show tunes. Performers Ellie Jones, Sophie Knott, Tim Messina, Lisa Murray, Jacob Sanders, and Michael Vetrano, along with Angela Davis on piano, will delight audiences with fabulous songs from Broadway!

Friday, July 24 @ 7:30 PM

Saturday, July 25 @ 7:30 PM

Sunday, July 26 @ 2:00 PM

Come join us in celebrating songs on the solstice!!!

All tickets $15.