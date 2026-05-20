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Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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A Midsummer Night Cabaret at MAC

A Midsummer Night Cabaret at MAC

This magical, musical event features some of your favorite show tunes. Performers Ellie Jones, Sophie Knott, Tim Messina, Lisa Murray, Jacob Sanders, and Michael Vetrano, along with Angela Davis on piano, will delight audiences with fabulous songs from Broadway!

Friday, July 24 @ 7:30 PM

Saturday, July 25 @ 7:30 PM

Sunday, July 26 @ 2:00 PM

Come join us in celebrating songs on the solstice!!!

All tickets $15.

Magnolia Arts Center
All tickets $10
07:30 PM - 04:00 PM, every day through Jul 26, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Magnolia Arts Center
(888) 622-3868
info@magnoliaartscenter.com
http://

Artist Group Info

kturnage46@yahoo.com
Magnolia Arts Center
1703 East 14th Street
Greenville, North Carolina 27858
(888)622-3868
info@magnoliaartscenter.com
https://magnoliaartscenter.com/