6th Annual Crystal Coast Highland Games
6th Annual Crystal Coast Highland Games
Come out to cheer on athletes from around the world as they compete in traditional Highland Games. We have world champions and amateurs ready to put on a show for you! There will be a beer tent with multiple local breweries and specialty beers just for the games, food trucks, live music, clan tents, kids tents, highland dancing demonstrations, dog herding demos, sword fighting fun and so much more!
Newport Flea Mall Event Grounds
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Newport Flea Mall Event Grounds
196 Carl Garner RoadNewport, North Carolina 28570
NCHighlandgames@gmail.com