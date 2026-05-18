Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

6th Annual Crystal Coast Highland Games

6th Annual Crystal Coast Highland Games

Come out to cheer on athletes from around the world as they compete in traditional Highland Games. We have world champions and amateurs ready to put on a show for you! There will be a beer tent with multiple local breweries and specialty beers just for the games, food trucks, live music, clan tents, kids tents, highland dancing demonstrations, dog herding demos, sword fighting fun and so much more!

Newport Flea Mall Event Grounds
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Newport Flea Mall Event Grounds
196 Carl Garner Road
Newport, North Carolina 28570
NCHighlandgames@gmail.com
https://www.crystalcoasthighlandgames.com/