6th Annual Big Rock Kids Billfish Tournament

Get ready for one of the most exciting family friendly events on the Crystal Coast. The Big Rock Kids Tournament brings the thrill of offshore sport fishing to the next generation of anglers in an action packed competition filled with excitement, teamwork, and unforgettable memories on the water.

After a record breaking year with 74 boats and more than 350 junior anglers, the tournament returns July 8 through July 11, 2026, for its 6th annual event. Visitors can experience the energy of tournament week by watching boats head out and return to the docks, following the leaderboard action, and cheering on young anglers as they compete for tournament honors. Whether you are a fishing enthusiast or simply looking for a fun waterfront experience, the Big Rock Kids Tournament offers plenty of excitement and family friendly entertainment for all ages.