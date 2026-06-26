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Public Radio East
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New Bern, NC 28562

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Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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6th Annual Big Rock Kids Billfish Tournament

6th Annual Big Rock Kids Billfish Tournament

Get ready for one of the most exciting family friendly events on the Crystal Coast. The Big Rock Kids Tournament brings the thrill of offshore sport fishing to the next generation of anglers in an action packed competition filled with excitement, teamwork, and unforgettable memories on the water.

After a record breaking year with 74 boats and more than 350 junior anglers, the tournament returns July 8 through July 11, 2026, for its 6th annual event. Visitors can experience the energy of tournament week by watching boats head out and return to the docks, following the leaderboard action, and cheering on young anglers as they compete for tournament honors. Whether you are a fishing enthusiast or simply looking for a fun waterfront experience, the Big Rock Kids Tournament offers plenty of excitement and family friendly entertainment for all ages.

Big Rock Landing
08:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Jul 11, 2026.
Get Tickets
Big Rock Landing
710 Evans Street
Morehead City, North Carolina 28557
252-247-3575
https://thebigrock.com/