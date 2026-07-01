69th Annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament

The Annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament in Morehead City is one of the most prestigious and exciting fishing events on the East Coast. Each year, anglers from all across the world converge on the Crystal Coast to compete for millions of dollars in prize money and the glory of landing the biggest blue marlin. This week-long event not only showcases top-tier sportfishing but also brings the everyone together with lively celebrations, including waterfront parties, local seafood feasts and family-friendly activities. With a rich history spanning nearly seven decades, Big Rock is a thrilling spectacle that captures the essence of coastal living and the spirit of competition. Whether you're a seasoned angler or a spectator, the tournament offers an unforgettable experience filled with excitement, camaraderie and the chance to witness record-breaking catches.