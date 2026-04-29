Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join our team! Public Radio East is hiring a Financial & Development Associate.

63rd Annual Ocracoke Regatta

63rd Annual Ocracoke Regatta

The 63rd Annual Ocracoke Regatta takes place June 20, 2026. This 33 nautical mile pursuit race will include spinnaker and non-spinnaker classes as well as a party class. Handicapping done at the start. The slower rated boats will start first and faster rated boats will start last. Entry fee will be going to the Little Washington Sailing School to help time in their mission to introduce new sailors to our wonderful sport. Visit them at www.littlewashingtonsailingschool.org. Sponsorship provided by McCotters Marina of Washington and the Inland Waterway Provision Company of Oriental. Contributing Sponsor: Triton Yachts/Blair Cooper.

Oriental NC
08:00 AM - 07:30 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Pamlico Sailing Club
https://www.pamlicosailing.org/
Oriental NC