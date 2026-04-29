The 63rd Annual Ocracoke Regatta takes place June 20, 2026. This 33 nautical mile pursuit race will include spinnaker and non-spinnaker classes as well as a party class. Handicapping done at the start. The slower rated boats will start first and faster rated boats will start last. Entry fee will be going to the Little Washington Sailing School to help time in their mission to introduce new sailors to our wonderful sport. Visit them at www.littlewashingtonsailingschool.org. Sponsorship provided by McCotters Marina of Washington and the Inland Waterway Provision Company of Oriental. Contributing Sponsor: Triton Yachts/Blair Cooper.