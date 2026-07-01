51st Annual Wooden Boat Show

Whether you’re a boating enthusiast or prefer to keep your feet on dry land, the Annual Wooden Boat Show has activities for all ages. This free event celebrates the art of North Carolina boat building and the sport of boat racing. Dozens of handcrafted wooden boats will be on display and activities are available for all ages.

The show has something to offer everyone, even those who are not wooden boat enthusiasts. There are activities for children and opportunities for families to do things together, such as taking a boat ride. Youngsters can take part in maritime games and crafts in the Wooden Boat Kids area. Kids can also make their own model sailboats. Enjoy traditional skills demonstrations and displays, educational activities, historic vessels, boat models, traditional sailboat races, and sailboat rides.

The show takes place on the first Saturday in May and is the longest ongoing wooden boat show in the Southeast.