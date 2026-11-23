Come be part of the excitement, whether you’re racing for a personal best or just out to enjoy the fun. With an annual participation of around 700 runners, this beloved local tradition comes alive with energy, enthusiasm and community spirit. Choose from a 1M, 5K or 10K and experience the thrill of running through one of the most charming coastal settings around. From first-time runners to seasoned racers, there’s something for everyone at every pace.

Bring the whole crew, cheer each other on from start to finish, and soak in the lively atmosphere that makes this event so special year after year. Whether you’re crossing the finish line or supporting from the sidelines, it’s all about coming together, celebrating the moment, and making unforgettable memories you’ll want to relive again and again.