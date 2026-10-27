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41st Kwanzaa Festival

41st Kwanzaa Festival

Join the African American Dance Ensemble on January 1, 2027, as we commemorate our 41st annual Kwanzaa celebration. This year's theme is Honoring Heritage, Embracing Culture, and Dancing with Unity.

Kwanzaa presents a fantastic opportunity to honor African American culture and values such as unity, self-determination, collective responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity, and faith. It’s a moment for reflection and joy, featuring communal feasts and gatherings that bring together family and friends.
The doors will open to the public at noon, with performances commencing at 2:00 pm at the historic Durham Armory. Kwanzaa Fest is free and invites everyone to join. This celebration draws a diverse crowd, as the AADE is committed to preserving and sharing the rich traditions of African and African American dance and music with the broader community.

In memory of Baba Chuck Davis, we encourage attendees to bring canned goods and toiletries to donate to a local nonprofit

Durham Armory
12:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Fri, 1 Jan 2027
Durham Armory
220 Foster Street
Durham, North Carolina 27701
9195602729
aade.kwanzaafest@gmail.com