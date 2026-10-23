32nd Annual John Costlow Christmas Train Show

All aboard for three days of holiday fun at the Annual John Costlow Train Show! Held in memory of Doug Dowleday, this beloved holiday tradition brings the magic of model railroading to life with impressive layouts, fascinating details and plenty of festive cheer. Whether you are a lifelong train enthusiast or simply looking for a fun holiday outing for the whole family, there is something exciting waiting around every bend. Hop aboard and make your way to the Eure Building for a weekend filled with trains, holiday memories and plenty of family fun!

