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Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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32nd Annual John Costlow Christmas Train Show

32nd Annual John Costlow Christmas Train Show

All aboard for three days of holiday fun at the Annual John Costlow Train Show! Held in memory of Doug Dowleday, this beloved holiday tradition brings the magic of model railroading to life with impressive layouts, fascinating details and plenty of festive cheer. Whether you are a lifelong train enthusiast or simply looking for a fun holiday outing for the whole family, there is something exciting waiting around every bend. Hop aboard and make your way to the Eure Building for a weekend filled with trains, holiday memories and plenty of family fun!

Eure Building, Ann Street Methodist Church
04:00 PM - 04:00 PM, every day through Dec 13, 2026.
Eure Building, Ann Street Methodist Church
417 Ann Street
Beaufort, North Carolina 28516
https://www.visitbeaufortnc.com/event-details/annual-john-costlow-train-show