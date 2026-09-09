24th Annual Carolina Chocolate Festival

Are you ready for a weekend of pure chocolate bliss? Get ready for the Carolina Chocolate Festival!

We're talking about a weekend dedicated to chocolate! There will be more than 25 vendors offering treats like chocolate-covered strawberries, chocolate-covered bacon, chocolate cakes, chocolate fudge, chocolate truffles, chocolate candies, and more. Find your favorites and take some home!

The Carolina Chocolate Festival kicks off on Friday with the Pro/Am Bake Off to be judged that evening, awarding Amateur and Professional divisions. On Saturday, cake will sold by the slice; also whole cakes will be auctioned off to a Chocolate Lovers delight to carry home.

Saturday early morning begins with our 5k Cocoa Run/Walk! Get your blood pumping before indulging in everything chocolate! Register online via the website.

There are additional fun activities to enjoy Don't miss the Pudding Eating contests - open to all ages! Prepare to be surrounded by the most delicious chocolate imaginable!

