2026 Beaufort Pirate Invasion
2026 Beaufort Pirate Invasion
Set sail for an unforgettable weekend at the 2026 Beaufort Pirate Invasion! Step back in time and experience Beaufort as pirates take over the town with thrilling cannon demonstrations, living history, sea battles, live entertainment, performances, vendors, food trucks, hands on activities and plenty of pirate adventure. Grab your crew and prepare for a swashbuckling weekend filled with fun, excitement and treasures around every corner!
Gallants Channel Annex
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through Nov 15, 2026.
Gallants Channel Annex
293 W Beaufort Road ExtBeaufort, North Carolina 28516
252-241-9049
thebeaufortpirateinvasion.info@gmail.com