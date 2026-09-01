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Public Radio East
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New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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2026 Beaufort Pirate Invasion

2026 Beaufort Pirate Invasion

Set sail for an unforgettable weekend at the 2026 Beaufort Pirate Invasion! Step back in time and experience Beaufort as pirates take over the town with thrilling cannon demonstrations, living history, sea battles, live entertainment, performances, vendors, food trucks, hands on activities and plenty of pirate adventure. Grab your crew and prepare for a swashbuckling weekend filled with fun, excitement and treasures around every corner!

Gallants Channel Annex
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through Nov 15, 2026.
Gallants Channel Annex
293 W Beaufort Road Ext
Beaufort, North Carolina 28516
252-241-9049
thebeaufortpirateinvasion.info@gmail.com
https://www.thebeaufortpirateinvasion.com/