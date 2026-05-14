14th Annual Gingerbread Festival Magic of Christmas

The Gingerbread Festival is a joyful, must-see holiday tradition at the Crystal Coast. This beloved event brings the people together in a warm, festive atmosphere that's filled with creativity, holiday spirit and heart.

Featuring more than 50 talented competitors each year and welcoming several hundred attendees, the festival showcases incredible local creativity while celebrating the season in a truly special way.

Guests can explore beautifully crafted gingerbread exhibits, each one uniquely designed and full of incredible detail, making the event feel like stepping into a holiday wonderland. It’s the perfect outing for families, friends and visitors of all ages to enjoy the sights, take in the festive cheer and celebrate the season together.

Enjoy the lights, the laughter and the stunning gingerbread creations that make this one of the Crystal Coast’s most cherished holiday events.

Beyond the magic and creativity on display, the festival supports compassionate end-of-life care. It’s a meaningful way to celebrate the holidays while making a real difference in the community.