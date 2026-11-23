The 13th Annual Atlantic Beach Beach Music Festival takes place on the boardwalk at the Circle.

The festival will feature live performances by Jim Quick & Coastline; The Band of Oz; Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot; The I-42 Band; and The Mighty Saints of Soul.

Attendees can enjoy a full day of beachside music, dancing, food trucks and more entertainment. This is a rain or shine event; sorry, no pets allowed. Coolers (32 quarts and smaller) and snacks are welcome but no glass allowed.