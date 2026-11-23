13th Annual Atlantic Beach Music Festival
13th Annual Atlantic Beach Music Festival
The 13th Annual Atlantic Beach Beach Music Festival takes place on the boardwalk at the Circle.
The festival will feature live performances by Jim Quick & Coastline; The Band of Oz; Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot; The I-42 Band; and The Mighty Saints of Soul.
Attendees can enjoy a full day of beachside music, dancing, food trucks and more entertainment. This is a rain or shine event; sorry, no pets allowed. Coolers (32 quarts and smaller) and snacks are welcome but no glass allowed.
The Circle Regional Access
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 15 May 2027
The Circle Regional Access
115 Atlantic BlvdAtlantic Beach, North Carolina 28512