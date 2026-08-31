12th Annual Garner's Fall Festival

12th Annual Graner’s Fall Festival

Celebrate the magic of fall at the 12th Annual Graner’s Fall Festival, a fun filled autumn tradition packed with activities for the whole family! Climb aboard a hayride and take in the sights of the season, test your skills in the corn maze, and let the kids explore the corn pit. Pick out the perfect pumpkin from the pumpkin patch, then stick around for plenty of delicious food and festive fun.

For an unforgettable fall experience, don’t miss the excitement of pumpkin chunkin, where pumpkins take flight in a spectacular display of autumn fun! With something for everyone to enjoy, Graner’s Fall Festival is the perfect place to make memories, embrace the season, and celebrate all things fall.