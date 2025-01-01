Make this October, Cartober!

Donate your unwanted car, truck, RV, or boat to Public Radio East.

We handle the towing, you get a tax deduction, and your donation helps keep the programs you love on the air.

We make it easy:

Call 855-277-2346 or Complete the form at https://cartober.com/nonprofit/Public-Radio-East or We'll arrange the pick-up of your vehicle donation, at no cost to you. You may qualify for a tax deduction while supporting a cause that is near and dear to your heart!

A few additional details.... Vehicle donation pick-up is always free to you and most vehicles can be picked up within 24-72 hours. You'll receive an initial car donation receipt upon pick-up and then our team will work to turn your car into cash to support our cause. Once your vehicle is sold, we will provide you proper tax forms in time to file. Our friendly Donor Support Representatives are here 7 days a week to assist throughout the process.

Thank you for your support!

Public Radio East partners with Charitable Adult Rides & Services (CARS) to process vehicle donations. To learn more about CARS, visit careasy.org.