If you're planning to cook this Thanksgiving, you might not be so thankful for higher food prices.

Grocery costs have risen nearly 22% over the past five years, according to federal data. Wars in Ukraine and Iran, the Trump administration's tariffs and severe weather across the globe have pushed up the price of food.

Still, food-price experts say it's unclear whether you'll be spending more dough this Turkey Day — and, if so, by how much.

The American Farm Bureau Federation estimates that the cost of Thanksgiving will be up more than 6% compared with last year, with staples like cranberries and dinner rolls boosting the overall cost.

The Wells Fargo Agri-Food Institute found that drinks like sparkling water and wine have become more expensive but that the average Thanksgiving food bill will come in a little cheaper than last year, due in part to sales and promotions.

"But you have to be very disciplined," said Wells Fargo chief agricultural economist Michael Swanson. "You get the turkey at a great price, but then you might throw a bunch of stuff in the cart you didn't look at that carefully and find out you spent more money than you intended to."

Financial worries have pushed some people to shake up their Thanksgiving celebrations. In a recent survey by the website LendingTree, 53% of respondents said inflation was affecting their holiday plans or how much they expected to spend on the meal.

"They're doing everything from changing their food choices to couponing more and even cutting back on guests," said Matt Schulz, chief consumer finance analyst at LendingTree.

The survey also observed a drop in the percentage of people who said they might host Thanksgiving this year: 51% expect to have company over, down from 59% last year.

Shoppers say they still want to celebrate Thanksgiving, despite the price of groceries.

"It's too high," said Philadelphia resident Andre Andrews, who is retired. "Things are high, so much higher." Nevertheless, Andrews said he plans to smoke a turkey and a roast for the holiday, even though they cost him more than previously. "I can tell you this: I know it was more than it was last year," he said.

Schulz of LendingTree said those cooking on Thanksgiving can save money by sticking to a budget, shopping around for the best price and paring down the menu.

"Nobody wants to cut back on something as meaningful as a gathering of family and friends on Thanksgiving because it costs too much," he said, "but that's what a lot of people are facing right now."

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