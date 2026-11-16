The federal government says the face value of claims filed by people exposed to contaminated drinking water at Camp Lejeune totals $330 trillion.

That's trillion, with a T.

During closing arguments in the second trial under the Camp Lejeune Justice Act, Department of Justice attorney Jonathan Guynn invoked that staggering figure to defend the government's spending on expert witnesses and emphasize the financial stakes of the litigation.

But longtime Camp Lejeune contamination advocates Mike Partain and Jerry Ensminger say the number is misleading, and retired federal epidemiologist Dr. Frank Bove is challenging the government's interpretation of scientific research used to determine whether contaminated drinking water caused kidney cancer.

Their reactions followed the release of transcripts from the November 9 and 10 trial involving Marine Corps veteran David Fancher, who developed kidney cancer at age 39.

Fancher sought approximately $4.25 million in damages, plus additional compensation for pain and suffering.

The government, meanwhile, was talking about trillions.

Mike Partain Advocates Mike Partain and Jerry Ensminger, whose tireless research and congressional testimony turned personal tragedies into the legislative momentum behind the Camp Lejeune Justice Act of 2022.

Where did the $330 trillion figure come from?

The Justice Department has used the figure before.

In a March 10, 2026, news release, DOJ said the estimated face value of administrative claims submitted to the Department of the Navy exceeded $335 trillion.

The department did not provide a detailed public accounting of how it arrived at that figure.

During closing arguments in Fancher's trial, Guynn returned to the number while responding to criticism of how much the government was spending to defend the litigation.

He told U.S. District Judge Terrence Boyle that the face value of the cases was $330 trillion and described it as an unprecedented potential liability for the federal government.

But the distinction between the face value of claims and the amount the government might actually owe is significant.

The figure represents the amounts sought through administrative claims. It does not represent court-awarded damages, negotiated settlements or an established estimate of the government's ultimate financial liability.

More than 400,000 administrative claims have been filed under the Camp Lejeune Justice Act, which allows qualifying people exposed to contaminated drinking water at the Marine Corps base between 1953 and 1987 to seek compensation.

Ensminger, a retired Marine Corps master sergeant whose daughter Janey died of leukemia after exposure to contaminated water at Camp Lejeune, questioned the government's calculation.

"When you take, what is it, 408,000 claims, Mike?" Ensminger asked Partain during an interview with Public Radio East.

"Yeah," Partain responded.

"Yeah, 408,000 claims. And you take $330 trillion, that would bring that out to each claim being $808.8 million. That is absurd," Ensminger said.

Dividing $330 trillion by 408,000 claims produces an average of approximately $809 million per claim.

That does not mean every claimant is seeking that amount. But it illustrates the extraordinary scale of the figure cited by the government.

Partain, who was born at Camp Lejeune and developed male breast cancer at age 39, believes the number is intended to frighten claimants and the public.

"It's irresponsible for the government to be making these claims because it scares the **** out of everybody. I mean, that's what they're trying to do," Camp Lejeune water contamination victims advocate Mike Partain said.

Partain and Ensminger have spent decades investigating the contamination and advocating for affected Marines, their families and civilian workers. Their research and congressional testimony helped build support for the Camp Lejeune Justice Act, which Congress passed in 2022.

Fancher's attorney challenges the figure in court

The government's characterization of its potential financial exposure drew an immediate challenge from Fancher's attorney, James Roberts.

During rebuttal arguments on November 10, Roberts told Judge Boyle that Guynn had repeatedly cited the $330 trillion figure, including during earlier proceedings in Wilmington.

Roberts called the characterization inaccurate.

"Your Honor, that is just flat not true," Roberts told the judge.

Roberts said his position on the plaintiffs' settlement resolution committee prevented him from disclosing details of ongoing discussions.

However, he told the court that the amounts being discussed were nowhere near the number Guynn had cited.

The exchange raises an important question about the government's use of the figure.

Although DOJ has publicly identified the estimated face value of administrative claims, it has not provided a detailed public breakdown showing how individual demands were counted, whether duplicate claims were included or how the aggregate figure relates to the government's realistic potential liability.

The $330 trillion figure is also vastly different from the amounts the government has actually paid through its Elective Option settlement program.

Under that program, qualifying claimants can receive payments ranging from $100,000 to $550,000, depending on their illness and qualifying exposure.

The Justice Department reported in September that settlement payouts had exceeded $879 million.

Partain says the focus on potential costs overlooks the government's responsibility for the contamination.

"'How are we going to pay for this? We can't pay for this.' Well, you should have thought about that before you poisoned 1,000,000 Marines and their families over 34 years by irresponsibly dumping chemicals in the ground that got into our drinking water," Camp Lejeune water contamination victims advocate Mike Partain said.





His comments reflect the frustration of advocates who have spent decades seeking accountability for the contamination.

The scientific battle over Fancher's kidney cancer

Beyond the financial argument, the Fancher trial exposed another major disagreement: whether the available scientific evidence is sufficient to establish that contaminated drinking water caused his kidney cancer.

Government attorneys did not dispute that Fancher served at Camp Lejeune, that some drinking water systems were contaminated or that he developed kidney cancer.

Instead, they argued that those facts alone did not establish that his particular exposure caused his illness.

A central dispute involved historical water contamination models developed by the federal Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, or ATSDR.

The agency reconstructed historical contamination levels in Camp Lejeune's drinking water systems to help researchers estimate past exposures and investigate possible health effects.

Kelly Reynolds, an exposure scientist testifying for Fancher, used those models along with military records and assumptions about water consumption to estimate his potential exposure to several contaminants.

Those included trichloroethylene, commonly known as TCE, an industrial solvent identified as a human carcinogen with sufficient evidence linking it to kidney cancer.

Reynolds accounted for periods when Fancher was away from the installation and estimated his exposure through drinking water and other routine activities.

Government attorneys challenged the assumptions underlying her calculations.

They argued that ATSDR's historical model was not designed to determine the precise chemical exposure of an individual Marine Corps veteran.

Partain believes the government's expectations are unreasonable.

"It seems like, when you read the trial transcripts that they want an accurate recounting of every glass of water, every shower that an individual took aboard the base and every exposure they have. I mean, you're not going to get that," Mike Partain, Camp Lejeune water contamination victims advocate, said.

The government's own exposure expert, Judy LaKind, also used information from ATSDR's historical model, although she approached the analysis differently.

LaKind estimated potential exposure for a hypothetical person in similar circumstances rather than claiming to reconstruct Fancher's exact individual exposure.

Fancher's attorneys argued that the model should be considered alongside military records, medical evidence and scientific studies rather than dismissed because it cannot reconstruct every individual exposure.

Annette Weston, Public Radio East

Frank Bove challenges DOJ's interpretation of federal research

Dr. Frank Bove, a retired senior epidemiologist with ATSDR who conducted major studies examining the health effects of Camp Lejeune's contaminated drinking water, strongly disagrees with the government's criticism of the exposure modeling.

In written comments to Public Radio East following the Fancher trial, Bove defended both the historical water model and Reynolds' methodology.

"As I stated before, the water modeling at Camp Lejeune conducted by ATSDR was, and still is, the state of the art," Bove said.

He also described Reynolds' approach to estimating Fancher's exposure as "appropriate and thorough."

Bove said her methodology resembles the approaches scientists routinely use to estimate chemical exposure in occupational studies.

In those studies, researchers frequently rely on average chemical concentrations in workplace air and the duration of employment to estimate exposure levels.

They generally cannot reconstruct every breath a worker took or determine the exact amount of a chemical absorbed on any particular day.

Bove said his own research used similar principles to compare TCE exposures among Marines at Camp Lejeune with those documented among industrial workers.

In his 2014 mortality study, Bove estimated potential daily TCE exposure for Marines drinking water from the Hadnot Point system, accounting for ingestion, inhalation and absorption through the skin.

He then compared those estimates with exposures documented in occupational studies.

"What I found was that a Marine training in areas served by Hadnot Point water would get an amount of TCE exposure that was in the range of occupational exposures, although at the low end of this range," Camp Lejeune water contamination researcher Frank Bove wrote.

That finding directly addresses one of the government's arguments.

DOJ's experts questioned whether epidemiological studies involving workers exposed to relatively high concentrations of TCE could reliably establish cancer causation among Marines exposed through drinking water.

Bove acknowledges that the comparison is not exact because occupational exposures generally involve inhalation and potentially skin contact, while contaminated drinking water can produce additional exposure through ingestion.

Nevertheless, he maintains that exposures through the Hadnot Point system were within the lower range of those documented in occupational settings.

Is there a safe level of TCE exposure?

Bove also challenges the government's interpretation of the relationship between exposure levels and kidney cancer risk.

"It is important to note that there is no known threshold of TCE exposure where kidney cancer does not occur," Bove wrote.

He argues that scientists generally do not assume a safe threshold for carcinogens unless substantial evidence supports one.

According to Bove, that evidence has not been established for TCE and kidney cancer.

"So, the onus is on DOJ to provide evidence for a threshold level," he said.

Bove pointed to a 2010 meta-analysis by researchers associated with Exponent, published in the journal Epidemiology, which examined TCE exposure and kidney cancer.

He said the analysis found elevated kidney cancer risks across different exposure levels and durations.

He also cited a 2006 study by Charbotel and colleagues that reported elevated kidney cancer risk estimates among workers with lower levels of exposure.

Those findings, Bove argues, undermine the suggestion that only comparatively high occupational exposures are relevant when evaluating cancer risk.

The government's position is that establishing a chemical's ability to cause cancer is different from proving that it caused a particular person's disease.

Government toxicologist Dr. Lisa Bailey questioned whether epidemiological findings involving workers with higher exposures could reliably establish causation under Fancher's circumstances.

Bove disagrees with what he considers the scientific assumptions underlying that argument.

He says the available evidence does not establish a threshold below which TCE cannot cause kidney cancer.

That does not mean every exposure necessarily results in cancer. Rather, Bove argues that the absence of an established threshold must be considered when evaluating the evidence.

Mike Partain President Biden signed the Camp Lejeune Justice Act into law on August 10, 2022. The act was signed as part of the broader Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022, allowing individuals exposed to contaminated water at Camp Lejeune to file claims for injuries.

Can scientists prove what caused one person's cancer?

The dispute also concerns how much certainty is required to establish the cause of an individual's illness.

Fancher's medical expert, urologist Dr. Joseph Del Pizzo, testified that contaminated drinking water was more likely than not responsible for Fancher's kidney cancer.

Del Pizzo described using differential diagnosis, a medical process in which physicians evaluate possible causes of an illness and consider whether the available evidence supports or rules out particular explanations.

Fancher developed kidney cancer at age 39 and, according to his attorneys, lacked several conventional risk factors, including smoking and obesity.

Partain noted that the government emphasized smoking and alcohol use during the earlier trial involving kidney cancer claimant Frank Mousser.

Fancher's medical history was different.

"Didn't drink, didn't smoke, and yet he's got kidney cancer at 39, which is relatively young," Partain said.

The government argued that kidney cancer can develop without a clearly identifiable cause and that the absence of conventional risk factors does not establish environmental exposure as the cause.

Bove disputes the level of certainty he believes the government is demanding.

"There is no 'smoking gun' indicating that TCE exposure caused a cancer in an individual," Bove wrote.

He added that scientists generally cannot identify a definitive marker proving that smoking caused a particular person's cancer, either.

Bove described DOJ's approach as an excessively restrictive interpretation of causation and the burden of proof.

"The DOJ's approach assumes a threshold which is contrary to scientific practice," he wrote.

"On the contrary, there is reliable scientific evidence connecting TCE drinking water exposures at Camp Lejeune to kidney cancer."

The federal government's own scientific conclusions

Bove also pointed to the Department of Veterans Affairs, which recognizes kidney cancer as a presumptive condition for qualifying Camp Lejeune exposures.

Under that policy, eligible veterans do not have to establish that contaminated drinking water caused their individual kidney cancer to receive service-connected disability compensation.

The VA's decision was based in part on ATSDR's evaluation of scientific evidence involving Camp Lejeune drinking water contaminants and specific illnesses.

Bove said ATSDR agreed with the International Agency for Research on Cancer that sufficient evidence exists to establish a causal relationship between TCE and kidney cancer.

The legal requirements for compensation under the Camp Lejeune Justice Act are different from those governing VA disability benefits.

A VA presumption does not automatically establish that a claimant has proved causation in federal court.

Nevertheless, Bove argues that the federal government's own scientific conclusions should carry significant weight when evaluating claims involving kidney cancer.

His comments add another layer to the dispute between plaintiffs' attorneys and DOJ.

The government maintains that it is requiring reliable scientific evidence connecting a particular exposure to a particular illness.

Bove believes the available research already provides substantial support for that connection.

Annette Weston, Public Radio East For decades, young Marine families struggled to understand why pregnancies were ending in stillbirths, or why newborns were dying just hours after delivery. Local clergy and community organizations donated this dedicated plot of land so families could give their babies a proper burial. Today, those rows of small headstones are a stark reminder of families who say they were left without answers.

Decades of contamination and questions of accountability

For Ensminger and Partain, the courtroom disagreements are inseparable from the history of the contamination itself.

They point to military records documenting chemical contamination years before affected drinking water wells were taken out of service.

Ensminger recalled the conditions Marines experienced while stationed at Camp Lejeune.

"Humidity is high as hell. It's hot as hell. No air conditioning. You're taking a couple showers a day. You're drinking water like it's going out of style," Camp Lejeune water contamination victims advocate Jerry Ensminger said.





He also recalled indoor swimming pools used by Marines and their families.

"They had those big indoor training pools that the troops were allowed to use in the evenings and on weekends and so were dependents," Ensminger said.

Partain noted that exposure to volatile chemicals in contaminated water can occur through more than drinking.

"Ingestion, inhalation, absorption, and injection. And at Camp Lejeune, we got three of the four," he said.

He explained that Marines and their families could inhale chemicals released into the air during showers and other activities, drink contaminated water and absorb contaminants through their skin.

Ensminger also questioned whether required inspections of Camp Lejeune's drinking water systems had been conducted.

"These frequent inspections that were required of the water systems, including the sources, they could not produce any evidence where they could say that those frequent inspections had been conducted," he said.

Partain and Ensminger point to the years between the discovery of contamination and the shutdown of affected wells.

"By October 30th, 1980, the Marine Corps understood that their water supply was contaminated, but yet they didn't start shutting wells down until February of 1985, almost five years later," Partain said.

He believes the government should focus on resolving claims rather than continuing to contest the scientific evidence.

"I understand the duty to defend, but at some point you got to understand that, 'Hey, we're wrong.' And minimize the exposure by, negotiating good faith rather than trying to drag this out on technicalities," Partain said.

Annette Weston, Public Radio East

Two trials concluded, thousands of claims unresolved

The first two trials under the Camp Lejeune Justice Act have now concluded without rulings.

Both involved Marine Corps veterans diagnosed with kidney cancer.

The first trial, involving Frank Mousser, concluded October 29. Fancher's trial concluded November 10.

U.S. District Judge Terrence Boyle must determine whether the evidence establishes that contaminated drinking water caused each plaintiff's kidney cancer and, if so, what compensation should be awarded.

Although the decisions will apply to the individual cases, they could provide important guidance for thousands of other claims involving similar illnesses and exposure histories.

As of November 6, 3,802 Camp Lejeune Justice Act lawsuits had been filed in the Eastern District of North Carolina. More than 400,000 administrative claims have been submitted to the Navy.

The larger litigation also remains without a publicly confirmed global settlement framework, despite a court-requested October 30 deadline for both sides to make their best efforts toward developing one.

For Ensminger and Partain, the $330 trillion figure illustrates their concern that the financial stakes of the litigation are being used to overshadow the people seeking compensation.

For Bove, the trial raises a different but equally consequential question: whether the government is applying the scientific evidence fairly.

The two disputes now rest before the court.

One concerns the government's portrayal of the potential financial cost of compensating Camp Lejeune victims.

The other concerns what evidence those victims must provide to establish that contaminated drinking water caused their illnesses.

Both could influence how the federal government responds to thousands of unresolved claims.

Public Radio East has been following the water contamination litigation since the Camp Lejeune Justice Act was signed. Read more about the case as it moved along, and the stories of victims who were sickened after drinking the water HERE.