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Camp Lejeune litigation gains momentum as judge allows evidence from first trial in second case

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 4, 2026 at 5:00 AM EST

The Camp Lejeune Justice Act litigation is gaining momentum as a ruling is awaited in the first trial and a second is set to begin next week.

Federal Judge Terrence Boyle has ruled that scientific evidence presented during the first trial can be used in the second, involving Marine Corps veteran David Fancher.

The order allows testimony and exhibits from Frank Mousser's trial to be used in Fancher's case, including evidence about contaminated drinking water at Camp Lejeune and its potential health effects.

Both men developed kidney cancer after being stationed at the Marine Corps base.

The ruling means attorneys won't have to repeat much of the scientific testimony presented during Mousser's trial last week.

They can still introduce evidence specific to Fancher's exposure, illness and damages.

Fancher's trial is scheduled to begin November 9, while a ruling in Mousser's case remains pending.
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Camp Lejeune Justice Act
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston