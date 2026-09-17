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Local leaders are back in charge of protecting vulnerable children in Bertie County

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 17, 2026 at 6:39 AM EDT
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Local leaders are back in charge of protecting vulnerable children in Bertie County.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has returned full control of child welfare operations to the local department of social services.

The state temporarily seized control of the local agency in August 2025 following transparency issues, administrative failures, and the 2024 death of a 2-year-old child whose family had been involved with child protective services.

Previous coverage: State taking over child welfare services in Bertie County after child death

State officials say a year of close collaboration has drastically improved safety practices, case management, and supervision. Local director Yolanda White called the transition a period of "growth and transformation," but noted that hard work lies ahead to sustain the progress.

The state will continue to monitor local cases.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston