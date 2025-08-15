© 2025 Public Radio East
State taking over child welfare services in Bertie County after child death

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 15, 2025 at 6:28 AM EDT
The state is taking over child welfare services in Bertie County after a child death late last year.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has assumed responsibility for child services at Bertie County DSS. State officials began investigating child welfare services in December, after the death of a child that was previously involved with DSS.

DHHS staff will be on site, working with county staff to manage and stabilize child welfare services.

It’s the second time the state has assumed responsibility for child welfare services in Bertie County. The first was in 2022, and the state supervised the department for about two years.
