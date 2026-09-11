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New Bern "Let's Beat Breast Cancer" rally intended to increase awareness of the importance of breast cancer prevention

PRE News & Ideas | By John Lilly
Published September 11, 2026 at 7:01 AM EDT

This weekend in New Bern, a rally will be held to increase awareness of the importance of breast cancer prevention. On Sunday, drummers from New Bern High School and H.J. MacDonald Middle School will perform as part of the Let’s Beat Breast Cancer campaign.

The New Bern Rally is part of a nationwide campaign, with more than 27 events taking place across the U.S. between September and October.

Dr. Debbie Milkowski is a local physician and sponsor of the Physicians Committee, and she said they are, “Hoping to exceed that and have about 200 people, but last year I think we had about 150, so I’m hoping to have 150 plus.”

Let’s Beat Breast Cancer is a campaign in its fourth year in New Bern. The Physicians Committee is a public health advocacy nonprofit that includes 17,000 doctors, including 400 physicians in North Carolina.

The rally will take place at Union Point Park in New Bern from 2:00-3:00 p.m. Mayor Jeffrey Odham issued a proclamation in support of the rally.
John Lilly
John Lilly recently joined Public Radio East as a Junior News Reporter. A student at Craven Community College, he is working toward his Associate of Arts degree and plans to transfer to UNC Charlotte in spring 2027. He will pursue a degree in Communications, focusing on Mass Media Studies, with a minor in Journalism. John aspires to build a career in sports journalism. A native of New Bern, North Carolina, John enjoys staying active in the gym and following sports in his spare time. His favorite sports are basketball, football, and tennis. On weekends, he also likes relaxing and playing games on his computer.
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