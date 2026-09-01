Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Biogas facility racks up thousands in unpaid fines for ongoing pollution that threatens Nahunta Swamp

PRE News & Ideas | By Associated Press
Published September 1, 2026 at 7:03 AM EDT
Sound Rivers

An environmental crisis is escalating in Wayne County as a local biogas facility racks up thousands of dollars in unpaid fines.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality issued a $7,300 penalty to BIOX Renewables this month, on top of an unpaid $10,000 fine from May.

Foam comprised of decomposing hogs, slaughterhouse refuse and expired Smithfield Foods’ meats.
Photo: NC DEQ
Foam comprised of decomposing hogs, slaughterhouse refuse and expired Smithfield Foods’ meats.

Related content: Although shuttered, embattled Wayne County farm facility still polluting

BIOX took over the former White Oak Farm site last year, which was home to a catastrophic one-million-gallon hog-waste spill back in 2022. But Sound Rivers officials say the environmental threat never stopped. They caught the new operators pumping waste from a defunct lagoon into neighboring woods and fields.

Subsequent water samples revealed off-the-charts levels of E. coli and nitrogen levels 12 times higher than normal.

Up to four feet of foam slurry surrounded the bloated biogas digester and inundated nearby buildings.
(Photo credit: NCDEQ)
Up to four feet of foam slurry surrounded the bloated biogas digester and inundated nearby buildings.

Related content: Evidence of ongoing pollution at a Wayne County hog operation, bacteria and nitrogen levels high in Nahunta Swamp

Neuse Riverkeeper Samantha Krop warns the facility is playing fast and loose with maintenance, risking another major toxic spill into the Nahunta Swamp.
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press