Biogas facility racks up thousands in unpaid fines for ongoing pollution that threatens Nahunta Swamp

An environmental crisis is escalating in Wayne County as a local biogas facility racks up thousands of dollars in unpaid fines.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality issued a $7,300 penalty to BIOX Renewables this month, on top of an unpaid $10,000 fine from May.

Photo: NC DEQ Foam comprised of decomposing hogs, slaughterhouse refuse and expired Smithfield Foods’ meats.

Related content: Although shuttered, embattled Wayne County farm facility still polluting

BIOX took over the former White Oak Farm site last year, which was home to a catastrophic one-million-gallon hog-waste spill back in 2022. But Sound Rivers officials say the environmental threat never stopped. They caught the new operators pumping waste from a defunct lagoon into neighboring woods and fields.

Subsequent water samples revealed off-the-charts levels of E. coli and nitrogen levels 12 times higher than normal.

(Photo credit: NCDEQ) Up to four feet of foam slurry surrounded the bloated biogas digester and inundated nearby buildings.

Related content: Evidence of ongoing pollution at a Wayne County hog operation, bacteria and nitrogen levels high in Nahunta Swamp

Neuse Riverkeeper Samantha Krop warns the facility is playing fast and loose with maintenance, risking another major toxic spill into the Nahunta Swamp.