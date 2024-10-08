© 2024 Public Radio East
Although shuttered, embattled Wayne County farm facility still polluting

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 8, 2024 at 7:01 AM EDT
An area between the facility and Nahunta Swamp shows evidence of the massive spill’s impact on surrounding land.
(Photo credit: Sound Rivers)
Although it’s no longer in operation, an eastern North Carolina farm that was fined nearly $35,000 by the NC DEQ in December 2022 after millions of cubic feet of nutrient- and bacteria-laden “foam” was released into Nahunta Swamp continues to receive notices of pollution violations from the state.

Last month, White Oak Farm/Legacy Biogas in Wayne County was given a notice for not maintaining lagoons and animal waste structures, creating sources of further pollution.

Foam comprised of decomposing hogs, slaughterhouse refuse and expired Smithfield Foods’ meats.
Photo: NC DEQ
Sound Rivers’ Neuse Riverkeeper Samantha Krop said the latest inspection affirms that the unmaintained facility is actively polluting the surrounding area and said that’s another environmental disaster waiting to happen.

In May of 2022, about 3 million cubic feet of foam, comprised of decomposing hog waste, hog carcasses, expired Smithfield deli meats and hot dogs, oozed from beneath a ruptured biogas cover and some of it spilled into the swamp.

Up to four feet of foam slurry surrounded the bloated biogas digester and inundated nearby buildings.
(Photo credit: NCDEQ)
In November of 2023, NCDEQ required the owners to close the existing hog waste lagoons and apply for a new permit for new lagoons in order to stay in operation.

The current owners are in bankruptcy and White Oak Farms is up for auction.

Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
