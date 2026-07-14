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State Board of Elections will hold formal hearing to review cross-complaints involving Pitt County board members

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 14, 2026 at 6:27 AM EDT
Board Chairman Neal Driver has filed a complaint with the North Carolina State Board of Elections against fellow board member Etsil Mason. The filing accuses Mason of violating state personnel law by publicly calling for the resignation of county elections director Janet Turner during an open meeting in April.
Pitt County Government
Board Chairman Neal Driver has filed a complaint with the North Carolina State Board of Elections against fellow board member Etsil Mason. The filing accuses Mason of violating state personnel law by publicly calling for the resignation of county elections director Janet Turner during an open meeting in April.

Dueling political complaints from the Pitt County Board of Elections are heading in front of state officials this week.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections will hold a formal hearing in Raleigh to review cross-complaints involving Pitt County board member Etsil Mason and Chairman Neal Driver.

Previous coverage: ENC county board Chairman files complaint with the state against fellow board member

The clash stems from an April meeting where Republican members allege Mason violated state law by publicly discussing a confidential employee matter. Mason fired back with her own complaint, accusing Chairman Driver of violating open meetings and free speech laws when he abruptly cut off her microphone.

The state board will review the evidence to determine if either official should face censure or removal.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston