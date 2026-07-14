State Board of Elections will hold formal hearing to review cross-complaints involving Pitt County board members

Dueling political complaints from the Pitt County Board of Elections are heading in front of state officials this week.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections will hold a formal hearing in Raleigh to review cross-complaints involving Pitt County board member Etsil Mason and Chairman Neal Driver.

Previous coverage: ENC county board Chairman files complaint with the state against fellow board member

The clash stems from an April meeting where Republican members allege Mason violated state law by publicly discussing a confidential employee matter. Mason fired back with her own complaint, accusing Chairman Driver of violating open meetings and free speech laws when he abruptly cut off her microphone.

The state board will review the evidence to determine if either official should face censure or removal.