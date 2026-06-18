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ENC county board Chairman files complaint with the state against fellow board member

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 18, 2026 at 6:45 AM EDT
Board Chairman Neal Driver has filed a complaint with the North Carolina State Board of Elections against fellow board member Etsil Mason. The filing accuses Mason of violating state personnel law by publicly calling for the resignation of county elections director Janet Turner during an open meeting in April.
Pitt County Government
Board Chairman Neal Driver has filed a complaint with the North Carolina State Board of Elections against fellow board member Etsil Mason. The filing accuses Mason of violating state personnel law by publicly calling for the resignation of county elections director Janet Turner during an open meeting in April.

A major leadership clash within the Pitt County Board of Elections has escalated to the state level.

Board Chairman Neal Driver has filed a complaint with the North Carolina State Board of Elections against fellow board member Etsil Mason. The filing accuses Mason of violating state personnel law by publicly calling for the resignation of county elections director Janet Turner during an open meeting in April. According to the complaint, Mason bypassed legal procedures for addressing personnel issues and improperly aired grievances in a public forum.

The ongoing dispute has sparked intense division, with dozens of local voters packing recent board meetings to rally behind Mason.

Driver is standing by the filing, asking the state board to hold a hearing and consider formal disciplinary action.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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