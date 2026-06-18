ENC county board Chairman files complaint with the state against fellow board member

A major leadership clash within the Pitt County Board of Elections has escalated to the state level.

Board Chairman Neal Driver has filed a complaint with the North Carolina State Board of Elections against fellow board member Etsil Mason. The filing accuses Mason of violating state personnel law by publicly calling for the resignation of county elections director Janet Turner during an open meeting in April. According to the complaint, Mason bypassed legal procedures for addressing personnel issues and improperly aired grievances in a public forum.

The ongoing dispute has sparked intense division, with dozens of local voters packing recent board meetings to rally behind Mason.

Driver is standing by the filing, asking the state board to hold a hearing and consider formal disciplinary action.