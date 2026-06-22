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State supreme court declined to review COVID-19 origin lawsuit targeting UNC-Chapel Hill.

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 22, 2026 at 6:45 AM EDT
Gerry Broome
/
AP

The state Supreme Court has brought an end to a high-profile legal battle over university research into the origins of COVID-19. The North Carolina Supreme Court has declined to review a public records lawsuit targeting the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

A national investigative group, U.S. Right to Know, sued the university in 2020. The group wanted to force the release of thousands of emails and documents from UNC researcher Dr. Ralph Baric, focusing on his past work with the Wuhan Institute of Virology. While UNC released more than 130,000 pages, it withheld 5,205 documents, citing a state law that protects competitive university research.

Related content: Former CDC director claims coronavirus may have started in a North Carolina research lab

State appeals courts previously ruled that UNC could legally shield those files. The Supreme Court's refusal to take the case leaves those rulings intact.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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