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After proposal was briefly sidetracked, lawmakers scheduled to discuss controversial restructuring of the Jacksonville City Council

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 17, 2026 at 6:41 AM EDT

State lawmakers are preparing to debate a controversial restructuring of the Jacksonville City Council Wednesday morning... just hours after the proposal was briefly sidetracked in Raleigh.

North Carolina House Bill 1038 was abruptly displaced from the calendar Tuesday afternoon, but the House Rules Committee is scheduled to put the measure back on the table for active discussion during Wednesday morning's session.

Previous coverage: Emotional public debate over a state house bill that would eliminate Jacksonville's voting ward system

Introduced by local Representatives Wyatt Gable and Carson Shepard, the bill would permanently amend Jacksonville’s City Charter by abolishing the current ward-based voting system. If passed, it would convert all city council seats to an all-at-large framework; that would allow every registered city voter to vote for every open council seat by December 2027.

Sponsors argue the total citywide voting transition is necessary to fix dramatic voter turnout disparities across current local districts.

Opponents say shifting to an all-at-large voting system will dilute minority voting power and strip local neighborhoods of dedicated representation. Some city council members have also sharply criticized state lawmakers for introducing the sweeping charter changes without first consulting local leaders or the community.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston