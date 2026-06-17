After proposal was briefly sidetracked, lawmakers scheduled to discuss controversial restructuring of the Jacksonville City Council

State lawmakers are preparing to debate a controversial restructuring of the Jacksonville City Council Wednesday morning... just hours after the proposal was briefly sidetracked in Raleigh.

North Carolina House Bill 1038 was abruptly displaced from the calendar Tuesday afternoon, but the House Rules Committee is scheduled to put the measure back on the table for active discussion during Wednesday morning's session.

Previous coverage: Emotional public debate over a state house bill that would eliminate Jacksonville's voting ward system

Introduced by local Representatives Wyatt Gable and Carson Shepard, the bill would permanently amend Jacksonville’s City Charter by abolishing the current ward-based voting system. If passed, it would convert all city council seats to an all-at-large framework; that would allow every registered city voter to vote for every open council seat by December 2027.

Sponsors argue the total citywide voting transition is necessary to fix dramatic voter turnout disparities across current local districts.

Opponents say shifting to an all-at-large voting system will dilute minority voting power and strip local neighborhoods of dedicated representation. Some city council members have also sharply criticized state lawmakers for introducing the sweeping charter changes without first consulting local leaders or the community.