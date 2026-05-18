Commercial fishing communities across ENC rallying to support local family after boat fire

Commercial fishing communities across eastern North Carolina are rallying to support a local family after a devastating boat fire in Hyde County.

The shrimp trawler named "Lewis Boys" was completely destroyed while docked in Swan Quarter. The vessel's captain, lifelong shrimper Mark Lewis, was asleep on board when the fire broke out. He narrowly escaped without injury after being awoken by a change in the generator's sound.

Related content: Commercial trawler destroyed by fire while docked in Swan Quarter

Because the boat was un-insured and is a total loss, the family has lost their entire livelihood. Community organizations and groups like the North Carolina Seafood Festival are actively urging the public to help.

Financial donations to help the Lewis family rebuild can be made directly through the official "Support for Lewis Family After Boat Fire" GoFundMe campaign page.

