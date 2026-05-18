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Commercial fishing communities across ENC rallying to support local family after boat fire

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 18, 2026 at 6:26 AM EDT
Swan Quarter Volunteer Fire Department

Commercial fishing communities across eastern North Carolina are rallying to support a local family after a devastating boat fire in Hyde County.

The shrimp trawler named "Lewis Boys" was completely destroyed while docked in Swan Quarter. The vessel's captain, lifelong shrimper Mark Lewis, was asleep on board when the fire broke out. He narrowly escaped without injury after being awoken by a change in the generator's sound.

Related content: Commercial trawler destroyed by fire while docked in Swan Quarter

Because the boat was un-insured and is a total loss, the family has lost their entire livelihood. Community organizations and groups like the North Carolina Seafood Festival are actively urging the public to help.

Financial donations to help the Lewis family rebuild can be made directly through the official "Support for Lewis Family After Boat Fire" GoFundMe campaign page.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston