Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Commercial trawler destroyed by fire while docked in Swan Quarter

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 14, 2026 at 6:44 AM EDT
Swan Quarter Volunteer Fire Department

A massive commercial fishing vessel fire kept emergency crews busy all day Tuesday in Hyde County.

The Swan Quarter Volunteer Fire Department responded to a pre-dawn emergency call around 4:00 a.m., discovering that the "Lewis Boys"—a seventy-five-foot commercial trawler—was heavily engulfed in flames while docked.

At the height of the response, eleven firefighters were on the scene battling the blaze. Because of the size of the commercial vessel, the operation turned into a grueling, day-long event.

Fortunately, fire officials confirm that the boat was empty at the time, and the entire incident wrapped up with no injuries or fatalities reported. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston