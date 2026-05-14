Commercial trawler destroyed by fire while docked in Swan Quarter

A massive commercial fishing vessel fire kept emergency crews busy all day Tuesday in Hyde County.

The Swan Quarter Volunteer Fire Department responded to a pre-dawn emergency call around 4:00 a.m., discovering that the "Lewis Boys"—a seventy-five-foot commercial trawler—was heavily engulfed in flames while docked.

At the height of the response, eleven firefighters were on the scene battling the blaze. Because of the size of the commercial vessel, the operation turned into a grueling, day-long event.

Fortunately, fire officials confirm that the boat was empty at the time, and the entire incident wrapped up with no injuries or fatalities reported. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.