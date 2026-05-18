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City of New Bern to address the deteriorating condition of the Duffyfield Canal

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 18, 2026 at 6:22 AM EDT
When Hurricane Florence hit New Bern more than five years ago, families had to be rescued from the Trent Court complex. The effort to rebuild one of the city’s largest public housing projects with money from FEMA has yet to get off the ground.
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When Hurricane Florence hit New Bern more than five years ago, families had to be rescued from the Trent Court complex. The effort to rebuild one of the city’s largest public housing projects with money from FEMA has yet to get off the ground.

The City of New Bern is seeking urgent public input to address the deteriorating condition of the Duffyfield Canal.

Built decades ago with concrete, hardened walls before modern stormwater standards existed, the 4,700 foot canal currently suffers from severe erosion, habitat degradation, and poor water quality.

Because it passes directly through low-lying residential neighborhoods, the canal's inadequate drainage system has caused repeated, devastating floods during major hurricanes and routine heavy rains.

Related content: Several ENC communities receive grant money to make them more resilient to flooding and storms

To help guide the restoration plan, city officials are hosting an open house public meeting on Tuesday, May 26th, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Stanley White Recreation Center.

Residents can share localized flooding concerns and vote on conceptual plans to clean and stabilize the vital waterway.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston