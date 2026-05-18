City of New Bern to address the deteriorating condition of the Duffyfield Canal

The City of New Bern is seeking urgent public input to address the deteriorating condition of the Duffyfield Canal.

Built decades ago with concrete, hardened walls before modern stormwater standards existed, the 4,700 foot canal currently suffers from severe erosion, habitat degradation, and poor water quality.

Because it passes directly through low-lying residential neighborhoods, the canal's inadequate drainage system has caused repeated, devastating floods during major hurricanes and routine heavy rains.

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To help guide the restoration plan, city officials are hosting an open house public meeting on Tuesday, May 26th, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Stanley White Recreation Center.

Residents can share localized flooding concerns and vote on conceptual plans to clean and stabilize the vital waterway.