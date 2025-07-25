© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Several ENC communities receive grant money to make them more resilient to flooding and storms

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 25, 2025 at 6:40 AM EDT
When Hurricane Florence hit New Bern more than five years ago, families had to be rescued from the Trent Court complex. The effort to rebuild one of the city’s largest public housing projects with money from FEMA has yet to get off the ground.
City of New Bern
/
Twitter
When Hurricane Florence hit New Bern more than five years ago, families had to be rescued from the Trent Court complex. The effort to rebuild one of the city’s largest public housing projects with money from FEMA has yet to get off the ground.

Several ENC communities will receive grant money intended to make them more resilient to flooding and storms.

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Coastal Management is providing a total of $6 million in Resilient Coastal Communities Program, and nearly $1.2 million of that is going to local towns and counties.

In the Town of Bath and surrounding unincorporated communities, $85,000 will fund the Beaufort County Resilience Strategy.

Beaufort County is also receiving more than $300,000 for Essential Services Resilience Projects.

About $120,000 will fund the Floodplain & Storm Water Ordinance Update in Bellhaven.

New Bern receives nearly $368,000 for the Duffyfield Canal Restoration Master Plan.

And in Washington Park, about $400,00 was granted to support the Stormwater Action Plan.

Craven County Republican Sen. Bob Brinson said communities across the region have seen the devastating consequences of flooding, especially after Hurricane Florence, and by taking proactive steps now, they will be in a better position to withstand and recover from future storms.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston