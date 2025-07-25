Several ENC communities receive grant money to make them more resilient to flooding and storms

Several ENC communities will receive grant money intended to make them more resilient to flooding and storms.

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Coastal Management is providing a total of $6 million in Resilient Coastal Communities Program, and nearly $1.2 million of that is going to local towns and counties.

In the Town of Bath and surrounding unincorporated communities, $85,000 will fund the Beaufort County Resilience Strategy.

Beaufort County is also receiving more than $300,000 for Essential Services Resilience Projects.

About $120,000 will fund the Floodplain & Storm Water Ordinance Update in Bellhaven.

New Bern receives nearly $368,000 for the Duffyfield Canal Restoration Master Plan.

And in Washington Park, about $400,00 was granted to support the Stormwater Action Plan.

Craven County Republican Sen. Bob Brinson said communities across the region have seen the devastating consequences of flooding, especially after Hurricane Florence, and by taking proactive steps now, they will be in a better position to withstand and recover from future storms.