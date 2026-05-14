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Federal discrimination lawsuit between North Carolina civil rights leader and AMC Theatres resolved

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 14, 2026 at 6:41 AM EDT
Bishop Barber said, “We are calling on America to ‘love forward’ in this historic moment, to imagine the world we want to build—one that embodies a multiracial democracy where every vote counts, every child has health care, and every community elects leaders of its own choosing.”
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Bishop Barber said, “We are calling on America to ‘love forward’ in this historic moment, to imagine the world we want to build—one that embodies a multiracial democracy where every vote counts, every child has health care, and every community elects leaders of its own choosing.”

A federal discrimination lawsuit between North Carolina civil rights leader Bishop William Barber and AMC Theatres has been resolved.

Court documents show both sides agreed to dismiss the case, which stemmed from a December 2023 incident at a Greenville theater. During that confrontation, theater staff called the police to remove Barber after he refused to provide a doctor's note to use his own specialized chair for a severe spinal condition.

Read more: Rev. Barber meets with AMC CEO after being escorted out of its Greenville theater last week

As part of the resolution, Barber's attorney says the bishop will return to that same Greenville theater this Sunday to host a private movie screening. Barber will be joined by other people with disabilities, and his medical chair will be allowed inside the auditorium.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston