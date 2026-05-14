Federal discrimination lawsuit between North Carolina civil rights leader and AMC Theatres resolved

A federal discrimination lawsuit between North Carolina civil rights leader Bishop William Barber and AMC Theatres has been resolved.

Court documents show both sides agreed to dismiss the case, which stemmed from a December 2023 incident at a Greenville theater. During that confrontation, theater staff called the police to remove Barber after he refused to provide a doctor's note to use his own specialized chair for a severe spinal condition.

Read more: Rev. Barber meets with AMC CEO after being escorted out of its Greenville theater last week

As part of the resolution, Barber's attorney says the bishop will return to that same Greenville theater this Sunday to host a private movie screening. Barber will be joined by other people with disabilities, and his medical chair will be allowed inside the auditorium.