Rev. Barber meets with AMC CEO after being escorted out of its Greenville theater last week

The CEO of AMC theaters met with Bishop William Barber II, a civil rights activist who was escorted by police out of one of the company's theaters in Greenville last week.

Barber, who has a physical disability, tried to use his own chair, when managers said it was a fire hazard and called the police to have him leave.

Barber took his mother to go see The Color Purple the day after Christmas. He said it was a gift to his 90-year-old mother, who enjoys the film's music.

"Our plans were interrupted, when the managers of the AMC theater here in Greenville chose to call the police rather than accommodate my visible disability," Barber said at a press conference Friday.

Barber has a rare form of arthritis that causes inflammation in the joints and ligaments of the spine.

"I walk now with two canes, I have to carry a highchair with me everywhere I go, because my hip is fused, part of my neck and spine and I cannot bend to sit in a low chair, nor rise from a low position," he said.

At a press conference last week, Barber and disability rights activists accused AMC of discrimination. Since the incident, AMC has apologized for the incident and AMC Theaters CEO Adam Aron flew into Greenville Tuesday to meet with Barber in person.