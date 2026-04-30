ECU Health now considered out-of-network for United Healthcare members

Thousands of patients across Eastern North Carolina are facing a health care crisis today as the contract between ECU Health and UnitedHealthcare expires.

ECU Health is now considered out-of-network for United members. The impact is most immediate for those on Medicaid, with all ECU Health hospitals and most providers now carrying higher out-of-pocket costs.

The two sides have been at the table for over a year but remain deadlocked over reimbursement rates. ECU Health leaders argue they cannot provide 2026 care at 2017 prices. Meanwhile, UnitedHealthcare claims the health system is demanding a 60-percent rate hike that would drive up premiums for everyone.

Earlier this week, ECU Health CEO Dr. Michael Waldrum took this fight to Washington, testifying before Congress about the financial fragility of rural health systems and the "administrative burden" of insurance disputes.

Patients are reminded that emergency care remains covered at in-network rates by law, regardless of the dispute.