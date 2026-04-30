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ECU Health now considered out-of-network for United Healthcare members

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 30, 2026 at 6:51 AM EDT

Thousands of patients across Eastern North Carolina are facing a health care crisis today as the contract between ECU Health and UnitedHealthcare expires.

ECU Health is now considered out-of-network for United members. The impact is most immediate for those on Medicaid, with all ECU Health hospitals and most providers now carrying higher out-of-pocket costs.

The two sides have been at the table for over a year but remain deadlocked over reimbursement rates. ECU Health leaders argue they cannot provide 2026 care at 2017 prices. Meanwhile, UnitedHealthcare claims the health system is demanding a 60-percent rate hike that would drive up premiums for everyone.

Earlier this week, ECU Health CEO Dr. Michael Waldrum took this fight to Washington, testifying before Congress about the financial fragility of rural health systems and the "administrative burden" of insurance disputes.

Patients are reminded that emergency care remains covered at in-network rates by law, regardless of the dispute.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston