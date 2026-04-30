Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CEO of ECU Health urges House Ways and Means Committee to abandon "one size fits all" healthcare solutions

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 30, 2026 at 6:22 AM EDT
The leader of eastern North Carolina’s largest health system, ECU Health Dr. Michael Waldrum, was in Washington this week, telling federal lawmakers that rural America is being left behind by current healthcare policies.
ECU Health
The leader of eastern North Carolina’s largest health system, ECU Health Dr. Michael Waldrum, was in Washington this week, telling federal lawmakers that rural America is being left behind by current healthcare policies.

The leader of eastern North Carolina’s largest health system was in Washington this week, telling federal lawmakers that rural America is being left behind by current healthcare policies. Dr. Michael Waldrum, the CEO of ECU Health, testified before the House Ways and Means Committee, urging Congress to abandon "one size fits all" solutions.

It was noted that physician education takes far longer to complete in the U.S. than in many European nations, and Waldrum told the committee that the Brody School of Medicine has taken steps to get medical workers in the field more quickly.

“We have one of the lowest debt rates coming out," he said, "We've structured our pipeline to increase the yield for primary care and for rural environments. We've had investment in rural residency training programs, and we can show a direct return to those communities with over 70% retention.”

Waldrum also pointed out that if eastern North Carolina were its own state, it would rank among the poorest and sickest in the country. He argued that rural hospitals face unique structural challenges—like workforce shortages and aging populations—that urban centers simply don't deal with. Waldrum warned that when profit-driven systems leave rural areas, nonprofit safety nets like ECU Health are left to pick up the pieces.

He asked policymakers to create targeted support for rural providers to prevent further hospital closures and ensure that a patient’s zip code doesn't determine their quality of care. ECU Health currently serves nearly one-and-a-half million people across twenty-nine counties, and Waldrum says federal partnership is essential to keeping those services affordable and accessible.

Read Waldrum's full testimony HERE.

Tags
NCPRA
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston