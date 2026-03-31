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Historic Artemis II mission to lift off Wednesday, with Jacksonville native on board

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 31, 2026 at 6:01 AM EDT
Astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir began conducting the first all-female spacewalk Friday morning.
NASA
File: Astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir began conducting the first all-female spacewalk.

Humanity is just days away from a historic return to the lunar vicinity, and a familiar face from eastern North Carolina is leading the charge.

NASA is in the final countdown for the Artemis II mission, currently targeted for liftoff from Kennedy Space Center as early as Wednesday. The 10-day journey will take four astronauts around the far side of the moon—marking the first crewed lunar mission in over 50 years.

Among the crew is Mission Specialist Christina Koch, who grew up in Jacksonville. A graduate of White Oak High School and N.C. State, Koch is already a record-breaker, holding the title for the longest single spaceflight by a woman. With this mission, she will become the first woman to ever travel beyond low-Earth orbit.

Earlier this month, her hometown celebrated her legacy by dedicating a "moon tree" at White Oak High—a sweet gum tree that actually orbited the moon during the uncrewed Artemis I flight.

Speaking from pre-launch quarantine last week, Koch said the journey is "starting to feel real," as the crew prepares to use the human eye as a primary science tool to study lunar features never before seen directly by people.

Liftoff is scheduled for a two-hour window opening at 6:24 p.m. Eastern. As the world watches the sky on April 1st, Jacksonville will be cheering on one of its own as she reaches for the stars.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston