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Greensboro seeks feedback on plan to improve transportation safety

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By DJ Simmons
Published March 30, 2026 at 2:39 PM EDT
A photo of an aerial view of the city of Greensboro
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Greensboro is seeking feedback on its transportation safety action plan.

The city's Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization wants to cut traffic deaths and serious injuries in half by 2035. The draft plan identifies transportation challenges and strategies to achieve the goal.

According to the document, 311 people were killed in car crashes between 2017 and 2023. More than 400 were seriously injured during that time frame.

The plan will guide future safety investments based on roadway conditions, crash data and input from the community.

The public comment period is open through April 23.
DJ Simmons
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