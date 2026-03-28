Hundreds rally in Greensboro for third No Kings protest

Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Greensboro Saturday afternoon for the third major No Kings protest.

Rallygoers held signs denouncing President Donald Trump's administration and calling on the federal government to work for the people.

Catherine Holcombe, a Greensboro resident, said she felt it was important to show up because if people were silent, nothing would change.

"I wish it would make the lawmakers get stronger and know the people are behind them," she said. "But it may be just that we have to wait and elect new people."

The rally was organized by Indivisible Guilford County, a progressive grassroots organization. It included performances from musical groups like the Raging Grannies, who sang songs calling for resistance. Several speakers touched on the importance of protecting individuals' fundamental rights.

North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Anita Earls served as the rally's keynote speaker. She said standing up to injustice isn't just a part of Greensboro's past, it's woven into the city's soul.

"The message today echoing through this crowd and everywhere across this country is unmistakable," Earls said. "We do not bow to rulers."

Attendee Bill McDonald said he came out in solidarity because he's concerned about how Immigration and Customs Enforcement is treating people.

"It has to go back to voting," McDonald said. "Vote these people out. I think the message is clear."

Claudia Lange, an organizer with Indivisible Guilford County, shared similar sentiments.

"Rallies are important in their own right, and they get people excited," she said. "However, the real extra work is in between rallies. We want to see people get involved by canvassing. We want to make sure that people are voting any and every single time that they can."

The No Kings protest in Greensboro was one of thousands nationwide, including a rally nearby in Winston-Salem.