Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

Hundreds rally in Greensboro for third No Kings protest

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By DJ Simmons
Published March 28, 2026 at 4:36 PM EDT
A photo of people carrying signs walking in downtown Greensboro for the city's third No Kings protest.
1 of 5  — No Kings 3.0-01.jpeg
Hundreds gathered in downtown Greensboro for the third No Kings protest.
DJ Simmons / WFDD
A photo of a rally attendee's sign.
2 of 5  — No Kings 3.0-02.jpeg
Attendees for the No Kings protest in Greensboro carried signs decrying the current direction of the federal government.
DJ Simmons / WFDD
A photo of a rally attendee's sign.
3 of 5  — No Kings 3.0-04.jpeg
Attendees for the No Kings parade carried signs through the streets of downtown Greensboro.
DJ Simmons / WFDD
A photo of people gathered in downtown Greensboro with signs.
4 of 5  — No Kings-04.jpeg
Downtown Greensboro was filled with hundreds of people for the third No Kings protest.
DJ Simmons / WFDD
A photo of NC Supreme court Justice Anita Earls.
5 of 5  — NC Supreme Court Justice Anita Earls.jpeg
North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Anita Earls was the keynote speaker for the third No Kings protest in Greensboro.
DJ Simmons / WFDD

Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Greensboro Saturday afternoon for the third major No Kings protest.

Rallygoers held signs denouncing President Donald Trump's administration and calling on the federal government to work for the people.

Catherine Holcombe, a Greensboro resident, said she felt it was important to show up because if people were silent, nothing would change.

"I wish it would make the lawmakers get stronger and know the people are behind them," she said. "But it may be just that we have to wait and elect new people."

The rally was organized by Indivisible Guilford County, a progressive grassroots organization. It included performances from musical groups like the Raging Grannies, who sang songs calling for resistance. Several speakers touched on the importance of protecting individuals' fundamental rights.

North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Anita Earls served as the rally's keynote speaker. She said standing up to injustice isn't just a part of Greensboro's past, it's woven into the city's soul.

"The message today echoing through this crowd and everywhere across this country is unmistakable," Earls said. "We do not bow to rulers."

Attendee Bill McDonald said he came out in solidarity because he's concerned about how Immigration and Customs Enforcement is treating people.

"It has to go back to voting," McDonald said. "Vote these people out. I think the message is clear."

Claudia Lange, an organizer with Indivisible Guilford County, shared similar sentiments.

"Rallies are important in their own right, and they get people excited," she said. "However, the real extra work is in between rallies. We want to see people get involved by canvassing. We want to make sure that people are voting any and every single time that they can."

The No Kings protest in Greensboro was one of thousands nationwide, including a rally nearby in Winston-Salem.
DJ Simmons
See stories by DJ Simmons