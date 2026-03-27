Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

Third NO KINGS rally on Saturday at Carteret County Courthouse in downtown Beaufort

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 27, 2026 at 5:13 AM EDT
Kia Spiratu, left, age 22, lives in Morehead City but was born in the Philippines. She attended the NO KINGS rally in Beaufort in June, 2025 to support immigrant families and to encourage more young people to speak out about Trump administration policies and actions. Don Voyles, right, was the oldest to speak at the inaugural O KINGS event. The 99-year-old World War II Army veteran delivered the Pledge of Allegiance, and then compared what is happening now in the U.S. Government with events in Germany before and during the war he helped fight.
Annette Weston, Public Radio East
File: Kia Espiratu, left, age 22, lives in Morehead City but was born in the Philippines. She attended the NO KINGS rally in Beaufort to support immigrant families and to encourage more young people to speak out about Trump administration policies and actions. Don Voyles, right, was the oldest to speak at the NO KINGS event. The 99-year-old World War II Army veteran delivered the Pledge of Allegiance, and then compared what is happening now in the U.S. Government with events in Germany before and during the war he helped fight.

Community members in Carteret and Craven counties are preparing to take their message to the streets this weekend. The "No Kings 3" rally is set for this Saturday from 3:00 to 4:30 PM at the Carteret County Courthouse in downtown Beaufort.

Related content: Hundreds gathered in pouring rain to protest Trump Administration policies at NO KINGS rally in Beaufort

Organized as a joint effort by local Democratic Parties and Indivisible groups, the event will feature a diverse lineup of speakers—including a 21-year-old student from UNC Chapel Hill and a Downeast author who recently released a new book.

The afternoon will also feature the debut performance of the Singing Resistance, a newly formed group using music to advocate for democratic values.

Previous coverage: New Bern World War II veteran, 99, to speak at NO KINGS rally in Beaufort on Saturday

Organizers say the rally is part of a broader movement focused on constitutional rights and community unity.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston