Third NO KINGS rally on Saturday at Carteret County Courthouse in downtown Beaufort

Community members in Carteret and Craven counties are preparing to take their message to the streets this weekend. The "No Kings 3" rally is set for this Saturday from 3:00 to 4:30 PM at the Carteret County Courthouse in downtown Beaufort.

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Organized as a joint effort by local Democratic Parties and Indivisible groups, the event will feature a diverse lineup of speakers—including a 21-year-old student from UNC Chapel Hill and a Downeast author who recently released a new book.

The afternoon will also feature the debut performance of the Singing Resistance, a newly formed group using music to advocate for democratic values.

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Organizers say the rally is part of a broader movement focused on constitutional rights and community unity.