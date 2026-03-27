Public hearing in Surf City Town will discuss annexation of three large parcels in Onslow County

The Town of Surf City is eyeing a major expansion of its municipal boundaries, with a key vote scheduled for next month.

On April 7th, the Surf City Town Council will hold a public hearing to discuss the annexation of three large parcels in Onslow County. The move involves roughly 248 acres of land, including a massive 229-acre site on Sarge Martin Road and smaller tracts on Bishop and East Ocean Roads.

While the land is already used by the town, officials say the goal is operational independence. These properties currently fall under the jurisdiction of the neighboring town of Holly Ridge. By bringing them fully into Surf City limits, the town can gain total control over its Wastewater Treatment Facility.

If approved, the move would eliminate the need for inter-town permitting, allowing Surf City to streamline future upgrades and infrastructure projects without outside oversight. The council is also looking to rezone the land to a “Government District” to protect these vital public services.

The public hearing begins at 6:00 p.m. at the Council Chambers on West Florence Way. People are encouraged to attend and share their thoughts with the council.