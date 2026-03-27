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Public hearing in Surf City Town will discuss annexation of three large parcels in Onslow County

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 27, 2026 at 5:26 AM EDT
Town of Surf City

The Town of Surf City is eyeing a major expansion of its municipal boundaries, with a key vote scheduled for next month.

On April 7th, the Surf City Town Council will hold a public hearing to discuss the annexation of three large parcels in Onslow County. The move involves roughly 248 acres of land, including a massive 229-acre site on Sarge Martin Road and smaller tracts on Bishop and East Ocean Roads.

While the land is already used by the town, officials say the goal is operational independence. These properties currently fall under the jurisdiction of the neighboring town of Holly Ridge. By bringing them fully into Surf City limits, the town can gain total control over its Wastewater Treatment Facility.

If approved, the move would eliminate the need for inter-town permitting, allowing Surf City to streamline future upgrades and infrastructure projects without outside oversight. The council is also looking to rezone the land to a “Government District” to protect these vital public services.

The public hearing begins at 6:00 p.m. at the Council Chambers on West Florence Way. People are encouraged to attend and share their thoughts with the council.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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