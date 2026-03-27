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Patriotic rally to honor and support U.S. troops on Friday in Indian Beach

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 27, 2026 at 5:15 AM EDT
Senior Airman Brittany Auld/U.S. Air Force
/
DVIDS

Community members in Indian Beach are gathering Friday evening to send a message of gratitude to those serving in uniform. The patriotic rally to honor and support our troops kicks off at 6:00 PM at the parking lot located at 1502 Salter Path Road.

Organizers say the event is open to all who want to show appreciation for the sacrifices made by our military, past and present. The informal program will include the National Anthem, a community prayer for those in harm’s way, and an open mic for attendees to share their support.

Those planning to attend are encouraged to bring their own chairs, American flags, and yellow cloth ribbons.

The gathering is expected to last about an hour. It’s described as a positive, peaceful way to kick off the weekend while keeping service members and their families in mind.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston