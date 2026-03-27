Patriotic rally to honor and support U.S. troops on Friday in Indian Beach

Community members in Indian Beach are gathering Friday evening to send a message of gratitude to those serving in uniform. The patriotic rally to honor and support our troops kicks off at 6:00 PM at the parking lot located at 1502 Salter Path Road.

Organizers say the event is open to all who want to show appreciation for the sacrifices made by our military, past and present. The informal program will include the National Anthem, a community prayer for those in harm’s way, and an open mic for attendees to share their support.

Those planning to attend are encouraged to bring their own chairs, American flags, and yellow cloth ribbons.

The gathering is expected to last about an hour. It’s described as a positive, peaceful way to kick off the weekend while keeping service members and their families in mind.