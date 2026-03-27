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Kinston man arrested after bizarre and destructive incident at local cemetery

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 27, 2026 at 5:49 AM EDT
Police say Bobby Jackson was arrested Tuesday after officers responded to reports of a masked man armed with what appeared to be swords at Maplewood Cemetery on South Queen Street. Upon arrival, officers found Jackson actively damaging headstones.
Kinston Police Department
Police say Bobby Jackson was arrested Tuesday after officers responded to reports of a masked man armed with what appeared to be swords at Maplewood Cemetery on South Queen Street. Upon arrival, officers found Jackson actively damaging headstones.

A Kinston man is behind bars after a bizarre and destructive incident at a local cemetery earlier this week.

Police say Bobby Jackson was arrested Tuesday after officers responded to reports of a masked man armed with what appeared to be swords at Maplewood Cemetery on South Queen Street. Upon arrival, officers found Jackson actively damaging headstones.

While the weapons were initially reported as swords, investigators later determined they were two club-like weapons. Jackson reportedly refused to drop them at first, but was taken into custody without further incident once backup arrived.

He now faces more than a dozen charges, including fourteen counts of felony defacing or desecrating grave sites, carrying a concealed weapon, and resisting an officer.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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