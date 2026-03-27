Kinston man arrested after bizarre and destructive incident at local cemetery

A Kinston man is behind bars after a bizarre and destructive incident at a local cemetery earlier this week.

Police say Bobby Jackson was arrested Tuesday after officers responded to reports of a masked man armed with what appeared to be swords at Maplewood Cemetery on South Queen Street. Upon arrival, officers found Jackson actively damaging headstones.

While the weapons were initially reported as swords, investigators later determined they were two club-like weapons. Jackson reportedly refused to drop them at first, but was taken into custody without further incident once backup arrived.

He now faces more than a dozen charges, including fourteen counts of felony defacing or desecrating grave sites, carrying a concealed weapon, and resisting an officer.